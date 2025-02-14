New Mexicans receiving unsolicited foreign seeds

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) officials are warning that residents are receiving unsolicited packages of foreign seeds. Texas has been making headlines in the last few weeks for residents there receiving similar seed packages.

NMDA says that anyone who receives the seeds should report them to the department immediately. Do not plant the seeds, the department says. Report the seeds by calling 575-646-1551.

"These unauthorized seed shipments violate state and federal law and pose serious risks to our agriculture and environment," said Katie Laney, NMDA Agricultural Production Services Assistant Division Director. "Unknown seeds could introduce invasive species or plant diseases that threaten New Mexico's ecosystems and farming communities."