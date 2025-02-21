Las Crucen charged with animal abuse

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police arrested Luis J. Cobos, 36, and accused him of throwing rocks at two dogs in his backyard. Both dogs were evaluated at a local clinic, police say.

Police charged Cobos with two felony counts of extreme cruelty to animals.

Officials say the alleged abuse happened on Wednesday morning. Video of the abuse has gone viral on social media, police officials say.

Police say Animal Control took all four dogs living at Cobos' residence out of the house. They say the dogs belong to another person who lives with Cobos. They are currently at the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley waiting to be reunited with their owner.

"By all accounts, the owner of the dogs has taken great care of the pets and is distressed by the actions of Cobos," a police spokesperson explained. "Police encourage individuals who are passionate about pet welfare to refrain from approaching or retaliating against persons who reside at the home as no one else, but Cobos, was involved in the mistreatment of the dogs."

Anyone who witnesses animal abuse is asked to immediately call (575) 526-0795 or call 911 if it’s an emergency.