New Santa Teresa digital infrastructure campus expected to bring 1,000 jobs

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a partnership with BorderPlex Digital Assets, LLC that is expected to bring 1,000 jobs to the area.

The governor also announced a Memorandum of Understanding between the state and the company. The company is also in discussions with state and local governments to possibly get other incentives, including the High Wage Jobs Tax Credit, LEDA GRT Share, and Industrial Revenue Bonds with Doña Ana County.

"BorderPlex Digital’s first integrated Digital Infrastructure Campus will be constructed in Santa Teresa. The campus integrates power and water infrastructure with advanced manufacturing, logistics, and data center facilities," a spokesperson for the Governor's Office explained. "This transformational investment will spur economic development in Southern New Mexico and grow vital infrastructure systems to support global trade along the international border."

The new campus will combine advanced manufacturing, data centers, utility generation, water treatment, industrial cooling, and computing infrastructure. Groundbreaking is expected for this year.

The company's chairman calls the partnership groundbreaking, adding that it will secure digital infrastructure and make New Mexico's economy more prosperous.

“This groundbreaking partnership further cements our reputation as a national leader in advanced manufacturing and global trade,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “By securing digital infrastructure today, New Mexico is investing in its economy to build a more prosperous tomorrow.”