Sunland Park residents still seeing discolored water at homes

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Just two weeks after the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority reported safe arsenic water levels in all four treatment facilities, Sunland Park residents once again reported discolored water in their homes.

Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea acknowledged the concerns but said there are many factors in finding the proper solution.

"We have made progress over the last year when it comes to that," Perea said.

"We're working closely with the state to make sure that we address these issues and that we have a plan moving forward."

Some residents told ABC-7 they've seen problems with the water for decades.

"We've always had this reputation and it has never been fixed," Sunland Park resident Jose Saldana said.

When asked if they were aware of any issues, a spokesperson for CRRUA sent the following statement: