Sunland Park residents still seeing discolored water at homes
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Just two weeks after the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority reported safe arsenic water levels in all four treatment facilities, Sunland Park residents once again reported discolored water in their homes.
Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea acknowledged the concerns but said there are many factors in finding the proper solution.
"We have made progress over the last year when it comes to that," Perea said.
"We're working closely with the state to make sure that we address these issues and that we have a plan moving forward."
Some residents told ABC-7 they've seen problems with the water for decades.
"We've always had this reputation and it has never been fixed," Sunland Park resident Jose Saldana said.
When asked if they were aware of any issues, a spokesperson for CRRUA sent the following statement:
The discolored water event that occurred in late February 2025, in the southern Sunland Park area has been cleared. During ongoing well repairs, CRRUA operational staff activated a backup well. This process disturbed naturally occurring sediment deposits in the water lines, causing temporary discoloration. CRRUA operational staff promptly responded to the areas where discoloration reports were received. By the time staff arrived, the water had already cleared. CRRUA remains committed to providing safe and reliable water service. If customers experience any water quality concerns, they are encouraged to contact CRRUA customer service for assistance.