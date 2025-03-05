Grand jury indicts therapist on Medicaid fraud charges

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Doña Ana County grand jury indicted Nancy Marshall of false Medicaid claims over $970,000.

Investigators with the Medicaid Fraud and Elder Abuse Bureau of the New Mexico Department of Justice (NMDOJ) say that Marshall, a therapist who owns Equine Assisted Programs of Southern New Mexico (EAP), allegedly submitted false Medicaid claims over about two and a half years, including allegedly billing for services that were never rendered and billing for treating children who were reportedly in school at the time.

Marshall is facing one count of Fraud, nine counts of Medicaid Fraud, two counts of Identity Theft, and six counts of Falsification of Documents.

If convicted, she could face up to 82.5 years in prison.