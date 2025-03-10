Hadley Sports Complex has been closed since March 3rd after light pole fell last week

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces announced the temporary closing of the Hadley Sports Complex, including Harty, Paz, Ron Galla, and Maag, and the Apodaca Park softball fields. The city says that a light pole fell at Maag on Monday, March 3, 2025 and that the parks have been closed for the past week "out of an abundance of caution." The city suspects strong winds may have been a factor in the light pole falling.

The city says that no one was reported injured. A spokesperson explained that the temporary closure will allow the city an opportunity to maintain the facilities. They will be closed until further notice.

"Staff at Parks and Recreation will work directly with organizations who have previously scheduled activities on the fields," the spokesperson stated. "Apodaca Park baseball fields, Burn Lake soccer fields, High Noon fields 1-5 and East Mesa Public Recreation Complex fields remain open.Staff is working with vendors to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. The City will provide updates when they become available."