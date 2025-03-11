New Mexico AG sues Flawless Results LLC

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced a lawsuit against Flawless Results LLC and its owners for the alleged defrauding of hundreds of New Mexicans. The home remodeling business, which according to the complaint maintained showrooms in Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, and El Paso, is accused of accepting payment for home remodeling work that was never reportedly completed. The AG's Office explained that this lawsuit was filed in the Second Judicial District Court.

The company, operated by John Steven Georges Sr, Robert Dean "Bobby" Murphy Jr., and Jacob Chalmer Tryon, is accused of promising to make home improvements for customers, then allegedly failing to complete the work. That is according to a spokesperson for the New Mexico Attorney General's Office.

"According to complaints received by the New Mexico Department of Justice (NMDOJ), consumers were often forced into financing agreements, only to be left with unfinished or faulty work while still owing loan payments," the spokesperson explained.

The lawsuit also alleges that the company shut down operations in late 2024 without issuing refunds. The spokesperson said this resulted in more than $700,000 in loses for customers.

NMDOJ is looking for a court order to permanently ban the defendants from operating a contracting business in New Mexico, voiding the contracts for impacted customers, and imposing civil penalties for each alleged violation.

"Flawless Results took money from hardworking New Mexico families with promises of service that were never fulfilled," said Attorney General Torrez. "This lawsuit is about more than just accountability—it’s about ensuring that deceptive business practices are addressed and that every consumer who was misled receives the justice they deserve."