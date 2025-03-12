LC short-term rental tax

Skip to Content
Published 4:25 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces is reminding all short-term property rental operators that they are required to pay the city's 5% lodgers tax. That includes properties hosted on Airbnb, Vrbo, and others.

The city says that it uses that money to advertise and promote tourism in Las Cruces, as well as the acquisition and construction of some recreational and tourist facilities.

The lodgers tax became required for short-term rentals on January 1, 2020. Additionally, operators must pay a $50 registration fee and set up an online account here. Operators will then be required to pay the taxes and file reports by the 25th of each month.

Short-term rental property operators are not required to pay the convention center fee.

