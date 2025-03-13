Young Guns 3 to film in NM

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive is set to film in New Mexico. The movie will continue the trilogy, the latest installment of which debuted in 1990. The first two movies also filmed in New Mexico.

Emilio Estevez and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement at the State Capitol's Film and Media Day. Estevez will direct and act in the new movie, alongside Lou Diamond Phillips and Christian Slater, who are both slated to reprise their roles.

New Mexico Governor's Office

"The original 'Young Guns' films showcased New Mexico's stunning landscapes to the world and helped establish our state as a premier filming destination," said Gov. Lujan Grisham. "'Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive' will add to this legacy, further solidifying New Mexico's place in the national film industry."