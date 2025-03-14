Fire burns vacant house

Skip to Content
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces fire crews put out a blaze on the 1300 block of North Alameda Boulevard early this morning.

Firefighters first responded just after 2 AM. They arrived at the vacant house to find it engulfed in flames. The crews used water to contain the fire and prevent its spread to neighboring homes. They had to fight strong winds in the process, officials with LCFD say.

No one was reported injured. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

