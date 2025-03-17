Skip to Content
Las Cruces teen charged with machine gun possession

U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces teen Jonathan Daniel Martinez is facing federal charges of possessing a machine gun and an allegedly stolen gun. Authorities say Martinez posted about the firearms on Instagram and that he is an alleged member of the "East Side Locos" gang.

Law enforcement first became aware of the posts on August 18, 2024. They reportedly showed a gun that had been reported stolen to LCPD in April 2024. The gun had a machinegun conversion device on it. Photos from Martinez's account were released by federal prosecutors.

Law enforcement found the stolen gun in Martinez's bedroom when they executed a search warrant on September 15, 2024.

Federal prosecutors say Martinez will stay in custody until his trial, which has not yet been set. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

