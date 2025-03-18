Skip to Content
At least one person seriously injured in Sunland Park crash

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) — At least one person was seriously injured in a 2 vehicle car crash in Sunland Park Monday night, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

It happened  at McNutt Rd. and Poplar Dr., according to Sunland Park Fire in a post on X.

They say the department and Doña Ana Fire Rescue responded to the 2 car crash.

El Paso Fire also assisted, air lifting one person with serious injuries using a STAR helicopter.

The post on X says, SPFD was assisted by Border Patrol and the crews left the scene around 9 p.m. Monday.

