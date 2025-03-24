Affidavit obtained for Las Cruces Mass Shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained the affidavit for the Las Cruces Mass Shooting that took place last Friday.

The shooting took the lives of three teenagers and injured 15 others. Las Cruces Police have arrested 4 suspects, three juveniles and 20-year-old Tomas Rivas.

In the affidavit, police said that the time of the first 911 call came in at 10:09 pm on Friday night. Police found multiple gunshot victims and pronounced two people dead at the scene.

Multiple witnesses placed Rivas at the scene of the shooting, with one witness stating he had a gun and was shooting.

Police say that Rivas was in a black Mercedes sedan after the shooting, and went to a residence on Rentfrow Avenue. They observed him place a tan bag in a dumpster at the residence.

Police executed a search warrant at the scene, where they found 4 semi-automatic 9MM handguns that they believed to be used in the shooting. Investigators later were able to match bullet casings at Young Park with the handguns found at Rentfrow Avenue.

The affidavit says, "Based on the facts obtained during the investigation, the affiant has probable cause to believe the defendant deliberately and intentionally took the life of Dominic Estrada, Andrew Madrid and Jason Gomez."

Police have charged Rivas with three counts of murder and he briefly made his first appearance in court today.