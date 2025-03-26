FBI looking for accused Las Cruces bank robber

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The FBI and Las Cruces Police are trying to find the man they suspect was involved in the robbery of the PNC Bank on the 3800 block of East Lohman Avenue on February 20, 2025.

A spokesperson for the FBI Albuquerque Division says they are looking for Daniel Guereca. The FBI says he is Hispanic, approximately six feet tall, and approximately 185 pounds. The spokesperson says that Guereca was wearing a green hat, black Adidas jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, a surgical mask, and glasses at the time of the robbery.

"The suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the teller," the FBI spokesperson explained. "The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect."

There is a $2,000 reward offered by the FBI for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

"Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300," the FBI spokesperson stated.