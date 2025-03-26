Las Cruces Police Chief calls for legislative action to address juvenile crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story spoke sternly about what he called a statewide juvenile crime problem at Tuesday's press conference regarding the mass shooting that killed five people and injured 13 at Young Park.

"This is not about politics, but it is about policy," Story said. "Police chiefs from across the state have been screaming from the rooftops about a very serious juvenile violent crime problem we have in New Mexico."

Story said he spoke to the Course Corrections and Justice Interim Committee about juvenile gun crime in October 2024.

The city of Las Cruces plans to open a Real-Time Crime Center this spring, which will "use real-time information and technology to help law enforcement personnel better respond to priority callouts," according to the city's website.

As part of the Real-Time Crime Center project, the city will install cameras at several parks, including Young Park.

"The model of that camera isn't even available till May," Story said. "They have to be installed by the manufacturer, so as soon as we can get them installed, they will be installed."

ABC-7 is working to learn more information about the Real-Time Crime Center and speak to New Mexico state representatives.