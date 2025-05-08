Remembering Grecia Nuñez, Rep. Gabe Vasquez pays tribute to former intern

This is a special report that will air Thursday, May 8 on ABC-7 at 10 p.m.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) — Grecia Nuñez was an adventurous woman passionate about conservation, and a former intern for Rep. Gabe Vasquez, who he says "embodied the immigrant spirit of following the American dream."

On January 11, she lost the battle against breast cancer at 32 years old.

"She was just a very adventurous soul I would say," said Itzel Nuñez, Grecia's younger sister. "Just that hunger to kind of see the world and the cultures and just be immersed in that, I think kind of drove her."

ABC-7 spoke with her family, who remain inspired by Grecia's adventurous and nomadic spirit, her dreams and ambitions, that later became reality.

In 2015, Grecia graduated from New Mexico State University, and started her passions by doing trail work. She then joined the Peace Corps, and served in Panama for three years.

"I think that just kind of opened her eyes to kind of everything that's out there," said her sister Itzel. "And she just never stopped."

She also worked for New Mexico Wild, served as a Park Ranger at White Sands, volunteered in some of the nation’s parks, including Denali, Yellowstone, and Rocky Mountain National Park, as well as fought for water rights in Silver City, New Mexico for the Gila National Forest.

Grecia was a first-generation American and the first to go to college in her immediate family. She was the eldest sister of Itzel and Daisy, and daughter of immigrants from Chihuahua and Zacatecas, Mexico.

"She grew up in an environment where a lot of our family members didn't have that opportunity, and just seeing my parents come here and build everything that we had and provide for us, I think that really helped drive that passion that she had," Itzel said.

But one thing that always sustained Grecia throughout every aspect and moment in life, and made her stand out: Her faith.

"Every move that she made, every decision that she would make, it was always based on God and praying for direction," said Virginia Herrera, cousin of the Nuñez sisters.

Herrera said Grecia was the kind of person known for praying for others — whether she was interning, at Congress, in a national park or during her cancer journey. After she passed, her family even found countless journal entries of prayer lists of everything, dating back to 2018.

"While she was so busy, while she was traveling, going to school, this and that, you know, she never forgot about everybody else," said Itzel.

In February, Rep. Gabe Vasquez paid a heartfelt tribute on the U.S. House Floor in February, honoring Grecia's life and legacy.

“Grecia's warmth and enthusiasm affected everybody she worked with, and despite her own struggles, she arrived every day with the mindset to serve New Mexicans.” said Vasquez to his fellow Congresspeople. “I am grateful to have known her, as she continues to inspire me to fight to improve the lives of all New Mexicans.”

Vasquez said that he worked with Grecia while she was diagnosed, but wasn't aware of it. He also said he was informed of her death after the fact.

"I think it took a lot of people by surprise," said Vasquez. "But certainly hearing of her passing was a shock to many of us, considering how young she was, how passionate she was. And honestly, I was very distraught by hearing of of her passing," he said.

His sister said they were grateful to Vasquez for honoring her, and her family who she says is a "close-knit Hispanic family," felt immensely proud of everything she achieved with Vasquez.

"My first instinct was, to make sure her family was okay and to find a way to honor that drive in that spirit that I think inspired a lot of other people," said the Las Cruces representative.

Grecia's family continue to live by her principles, inspired by her quality of life, optimism throughout her challenges, and adventurous soul.

They remain in contact with Rep. Vasquez to potentially work on legislations for access to quality breast cancer care in Las Cruces.