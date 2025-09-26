Skip to Content
New Mexico

Las Cruces police urge residents to stop leaving guns in unattended cars

A gun and bullets sit on a counter.
MGN
A gun and bullets sit on a counter.
By
New
Published 2:04 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department is asking gun owners to stop leaving firearms in cars. The department says 75% of stolen firearms in Las Cruces since 2022 have been taken during automobile burglaries.

"Of the 578 firearms reported stolen between Jan. 1, 2022, and Sept. 24, 2025, 429 were taken from the gunowner’s vehicle," a department spokesperson explained. 143 were stolen from houses.

"The increased number of firearms stolen from vehicles is a trend that’s been seen nationally."

Police recommend that residents remove firearms, ammunition, magazines, and accessories from unattended cars. They also recommend you roll up your windows and lock the doors, remove guns before loaning a car to a friend or leaving it at a repair shop, and stop showing casual acquaintances and strangers your guns.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.