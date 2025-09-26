Las Cruces police urge residents to stop leaving guns in unattended cars

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department is asking gun owners to stop leaving firearms in cars. The department says 75% of stolen firearms in Las Cruces since 2022 have been taken during automobile burglaries.

"Of the 578 firearms reported stolen between Jan. 1, 2022, and Sept. 24, 2025, 429 were taken from the gunowner’s vehicle," a department spokesperson explained. 143 were stolen from houses.

"The increased number of firearms stolen from vehicles is a trend that’s been seen nationally."

Police recommend that residents remove firearms, ammunition, magazines, and accessories from unattended cars. They also recommend you roll up your windows and lock the doors, remove guns before loaning a car to a friend or leaving it at a repair shop, and stop showing casual acquaintances and strangers your guns.