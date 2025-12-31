Skip to Content
Watch: Las Cruces Chile Drop 2025

At midnight, a bright green chile pepper illuminated the Plaza de Las Cruces.
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Watch the Las Cruces Chile Drop 2025 here! The livestream will begin at 11:45 p.m.

Emma Hoggard

