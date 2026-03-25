NMSU students form coalition demanding limits on ICE, CBP presence on campus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Students at New Mexico State University formed a new coalition demanding the school cut ties with federal immigration agencies and adopt stronger protections for students, staff and faculty.

The coalition includes Students for Justice in Palestine, the NMSU Dream Team and the Graduate Student Workers Union. Organizers say they want the university to stop collaborating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, end recruitment efforts on campus and adopt a sanctuary policy requiring a judicial warrant for any immigration enforcement activity.

“This is a coalition of student groups united to demand stronger protections from ICE and CBP,” Alberto del Campo, president of Students for Justice in Palestine and an organizer with the New Mexico Dream Team, said.

Students raised concerns about university leadership allowing case by case information sharing with immigration agencies and permitting CBP recruiters at campus career fairs. Del Campo said the coalition wants a full stop to those practices.

“We want absolutely no collaboration or exchange of information from students and immigration agencies,” del Campo said.

Organizers say the effort quickly gained support. According to the group, more than 630 students and 150 community members have signed petitions backing the demands.

Del Campo said the coalition formed to amplify student voices and apply pressure on university leadership.

“We find strength in numbers,” del Campo said. “When we come together and show the power that we have as students, we have a better chance at getting the demands that we have.”

Students say their concerns are rooted in the university’s location near the U.S. Mexico border and its status as a Hispanic-serving institution. Del Campo said many supporters worry about the broader impact of immigration enforcement on their community.

“We don’t want these violent forces to terrorize our neighbors,” del Campo said.

He added that students are motivated by what they describe as growing enforcement actions across the country and want the university to take a clear stance.

“We’re not going to just wait until our neighbors are being ripped away from our houses,” del Campo said.

In a statement, a university spokesperson said NMSU is reviewing the coalition’s demands:

“NMSU affirms the right of community members to engage in peaceful expression. The university has received a formal written statement of demands from the coalition. As with all communications from members of our campus community, these will be reviewed by university leadership. NMSU will respond through appropriate institutional channels. NMSU remains dedicated to fostering a campus environment where every student, faculty member, and employee feels safe, supported, and valued. We will continue that work in dialogue with our community.”

ABC-7 also contacted ICE and CBP requesting comment on the student demonstration. We have not yet recieved a response.