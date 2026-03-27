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Border Patrol agent accused of strangling handcuffed man in Doña Ana County

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Published 11:36 AM

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Border Patrol agent after being accused of assaulting a handcuffed man and later concealing evidence to obstruct the investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of New Mexico.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office of New Mexico said Eduardo Prat, 40, strangled a man while performing his official duties as a Border Patrol agent in Doña Ana County on May 22, 2023.

The man was handcuffed at the time of the alleged assault, the news release said.

Prat is also accused of concealing and covering up a body camera recording.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of New Mexico said he is charged in federal court with deprivation of rights under color of law and destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation. He is on conditions of release pending trial, which has not been scheduled. If convicted, Prat faces up to 20 years in prison.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico
Body Camera Recording
Eduardo Prat
Federal Grand Jury
U.S. Attorney's Office of New Mexico

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Jesus A. Rodriguez

KVIA ABC-7 Assistant News Director

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