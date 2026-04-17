Skip to Content
New Mexico

Anthony City Hall lifts lockdown after police pursuit crosses state line

An El Paso Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo.
KVIA
An El Paso Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo.
By
Updated
today at 5:13 PM
Published 4:20 PM

UPDATE (5:01 p.m.) -- Officers attempted a traffic stop in Texas, and the subject evaded into New Mexico, Detective Judy Oviedo said.

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Anthony City Hall in New Mexico lifted a lockdown following a law enforcement situation involving the El Paso Police Department Friday.

In a Facebook post, the City of Anthony said the lockdown was a precautionary measure.

ABC-7 reached out to the Gadsden Independent School District, which confirmed three of its campuses went under a secure hold at the direction of law enforcement due to activity in the area. The district said the secure hold has been lifted and no students and staff were involved.

The district said the following campuses were on a precautionary secure hold: Anthony Pre-K, Anthony Elementary School and Loma Linda Elementary School.

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso police to learn more and sent a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.