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New Mexico

High winds spread fire in Las Cruces home

LCFD
By
New
Published 12:03 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Firefighters knocked down a fire at a Las Cruces home Sunday, according to the city's fire department.

LCFD said the fire burned on the 9400 block of Hondo Road. City firefighters helped Doña Ana County with the fire driven by heavy wind.

The wind spread the fire to the home's attic and space below the home, LCFD said. Crews controlled it within 20 minutes.

Courtesy: LCFD

The fire department did not report any injuries or a cause.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

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Gabrielle Lopez

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