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Dog rescued after truck crashes into Sunland Park home

Sunland Park Fire Department
By
Updated
today at 2:15 PM
Published 2:14 PM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- A truck crashed into a home in Sunland Park, New Mexico, according to the city's fire department. Firefighters rescued a dog and checked on a person inside the house.

Courtesy: Sunland Park Fire Department

It happened on the 1100 block of Brass Hill Avenue early Wednesday morning, the fire department said on Facebook.

Crews stabilized the damage wall and covered a window with a tarp.

Courtesy: Sunland Park Fire Department

The Sunland Park Police Department took over the investigation.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

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Gabrielle Lopez

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