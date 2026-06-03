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New Mexico

Flash flood warning issued for Ruidoso

Village of Ruidoso
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Published 3:48 PM

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KVIA) -- The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a "life-threatening" flash flood warning for the South Fork burn scar, which is in and around Ruidoso and the Lincoln National Forest. Some roads in Ruidoso will flood Wednesday.

Flood warnings are issued when flooding is happening or will happen soon, the village posted on Facebook Wednesday.

The Village of Ruidoso said the flood warning stands until 6:15 p.m. The village said Ruidoso, Ruidoso Downs, Alto, Glencoe and Hollywood could see flash floods Wednesday.

The expected heavy rains will cause creeks, streams and ditches within the burn scar to flood.

Expected excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact these drainages, according to the village:

  • Upper Canyon
  • Brady Canyon
  • Perk Canyon
  • Cedar Creek
  • Eagle Creek
  • Rio Ruidoso (may extend downstream of Ruidoso Downs)

Debris flow could include rock, mud and other loose materials, the village said. Roads could be washed away and covered in debris, the village said.

The village said to climb to safety if you encounter flood waters.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

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Gabrielle Lopez

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