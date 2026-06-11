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New Mexico

Drones, K9s, neighbors help find missing boy in Las Cruces

Las Cruces Police
By
Updated
today at 5:44 PM
Published 5:35 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A search for a missing 7-year-old boy ended after a couple found him walking out of a deserted area in Las Cruces, according to police.

On June 4, a 7-year-old boy with autism was reported missing late at night, the Las Cruces Police Department said.

In a social media video, an officer reported that the boy "just took off out the door."

LCPD used officers, K9s, drones and investigators to search for him. Its video showed aerial drone footage of the neighborhood and a dog helping officers track the boy's footprints.

Officers looked through a nearby desert area, where the boy's mother believed the boy ran to, according to LCPD.

A 911 caller later reported seeing the boy in a diaper wandering the Telshor Boulevard area.

"We got real scared 'cause he's a little guy in a Pamper," a woman said in LCPD's social media video.

LCPD said the boy is back with his mom.

You can watch LCPD's video below.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico
las cruces
missing child
police search

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Gabrielle Lopez

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