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New Mexico

Mescalero Apache Tribe Council removes councilwoman amid investigation involving child

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Published 3:04 PM

MESCALERO, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Mescalero Apache Tribe removed a councilmember due to an ongoing investigation involving a child, the tribe announced Tuesday.

Secretary Robert Rice sent a letter to tribal members announcing the council removed Krystal Enjady June 12.

Leaders learned about a shooting at a graduation party that happened May 30, the letter said. Enjady was at the party, prompting the council to meet June 1 to discuss what happened. The council later scheduled a hearing to consider her removal June 6, according to the letter.

Enjady learned about her pending removal June 1 and appeared at removal hearings June 6 and 12, the letter said.

The council decided Enjady was "guilty of acts of moral turpitude, malfeasance in office and conduct reflecting on the dignity and integrity of the Tribal government," according to the letter.

Rice said the tribal council can't share more details about Enjady's removal because of the ongoing investigation and because it involves a child.

You can read the full letter tribal members received below.

Courtesy: Mescalero Apache Tribe
Article Topic Follows: New Mexico
krystal enjady
Mescalero
mescalero apache tribe
new mexico
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