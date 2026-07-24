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New Mexico

PHOTO GALLERY: Miss New Mexico 2026 pageant in Las Cruces

Borderland Productions
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Published 3:07 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Over the weekend, pageant enthusiasts watched two women's crowning moments at the New Mexico State University Center for the Arts.

Cara Rgnonti won Miss New Mexico USA while Olivia Biggs took the crown for Miss New Mexico Teen USA.

Rgnonti and Biggs after being crowned Miss New Mexico USA and Miss New Mexico Teen USA.
(Courtesy: Borderland Productions)

For Miss New Mexico, Carla Carfoa won first runner-up and Melanie San Roman won second-runner up.

For the teen pageant, Addisyn Jaramillo won first runner-up while Kylie Williams won second-runner up.

You can see more pictures from the pageant below.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico
Miss New Mexico
Miss New Mexico Teen

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Gabrielle Lopez

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