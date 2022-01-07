Endangered Mexican gray wolf found dead in northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials say an endangered Mexican gray wolf that had been roaming around northern Arizona has been found dead. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed Friday that the male wolf was killed sometime last weekend. Authorities said the incident is under investigation and they declined to release any additional information. Environmentalists were dismayed. The wolf had returned to the Flagstaff area at the end of October. In August, Arizona wildlife officials relocated it about 200 miles to the southeast within the boundaries of the wolf recovery area set by federal officials. The northern boundary is set at Interstate 40.