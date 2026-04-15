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Belinda y Los Ángeles Azules preparan una cumbia para el Mundial de Fútbol 2026

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Published 8:28 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

Belinda y Los Ángeles Azules anunciaron el tema “Por ella”, que formará parte del álbum oficial de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, cuya sede será compartida por México, Estados Unidos y Canadá.

El anuncio de la canción fue publicado en las redes sociales de ambos artistas y estuvo acompañado de un video que permite escuchar un adelanto del tema, de estilo cumbia. “Por ella” se estrenará el próximo 17 de abril y estará disponible en todas las plataformas digitales.

Esta no es la primera colaboración entre Belinda y Los Ángeles Azules. En 2020 lanzaron “Amor a primera vista”, cuyo video musical en YouTube supera los 920 millones de reproducciones.

En marzo pasado, Carín León (mexicano) y Jelly Roll (estadounidense) lanzaron el tema “Lighter”, en versiones en español e inglés, que también forma parte de la banda sonora oficial del Mundial de 2026. La canción fue producida por Cirkut (canadiense) y, de esta manera, reúne talento de los tres países anfitriones del torneo.

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