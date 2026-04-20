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Al menos una persona y un presunto agresor mueren tras una balacera en las pirámides de Teotihuacán

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Published 1:52 PM

Por Michael Rios y Mauricio Torres, CNN

Una balacera en las pirámides de Teotihuacán dejó al menos una persona muerta y varias más heridas, informó este lunes el gabinete de seguridad de México.

Un hombre abrió fuego en el popular sitio arqueológico, matando a una mujer canadiense, antes de quitarse la vida, señaló el gabinete en su cuenta de X. Un número aún no especificado de personas resultó herido y está recibiendo atención médica.

CNN se puso en contacto con el Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Canadá para solicitar comentarios.

Las autoridades informaron que aseguraron un arma de fuego, un arma blanca y cartuchos útiles en el lugar.

La presidenta de México, Claudia Sheinbaum, dijo que autoridades federales, estatales y locales están atendiendo el caso.

“Lo ocurrido hoy en Teotihuacán nos duele profundamente. Expreso mi más sincera solidaridad con las personas afectadas y sus familias. Estamos en contacto con la embajada de Canadá”, señaló.

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