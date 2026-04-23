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Agentes responden a reporte de un atacante armado en un centro comercial de Baton Rouge, Louisiana

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Published 1:37 PM

Por Cindy Von Quednow y Isabel Rosales, CNN

Las fuerzas del orden respondieron al reporte de un atacante armado en el Mall of Louisiana, en Baton Rouge, este jueves, informaron las autoridades.

“Estoy al tanto de la situación de atacante armado en el Mall of Louisiana”, dijo el gobernador Jeff Landry. “Estoy en coordinación con las fuerzas del orden y actualizaremos cuando tengamos más información. Por favor, eviten el área”.

La oficina del alcalde de Baton Rouge dijo que agentes están en el lugar y pidió a los residentes mantenerse alejados del área.

La Oficina de Alcohol, Tabaco, Armas de Fuego y Explosivos (ATF, por sus siglas en inglés) dijo en una publicación en redes sociales que sus agentes también están respondiendo a la escena.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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