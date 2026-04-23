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El organismo de control interno del Departamento de Justicia investigará el manejo de los archivos de Epstein

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Published 11:39 AM

Por Holmes Lybrand, CNN

El organismo de control interno del Departamento de Justicia ha iniciado una investigación sobre la entrega de archivos y documentos relacionados con Jeffrey Epstein, en medio de la controversia —que aún persiste— sobre el manejo del caso del delincuente sexual convicto.

El Inspector General se centrará en “la identificación, recopilación y entrega de material pertinente por parte del Departamento de Justicia”, según indicó en un comunicado este jueves, así como en “los procesos de censura y retención de material” y en cómo el Departamento de Justicia abordó los problemas tras la publicación de los documentos de Epstein.

La publicación de los extensos archivos recopilados durante las investigaciones relacionadas con Epstein fue ordenada por el Congreso mediante una ley aprobada a finales del año pasado. Algunos miembros del Congreso han criticado al Departamento de Justicia por la excesiva censura y el seguimiento de sus búsquedas mientras revisaban las versiones sin censurar del material.

El Congreso aprobó la Ley de Transparencia de los Archivos Epstein en noviembre, tras los reiterados incumplimientos del Departamento de Justicia de sus promesas de publicar información sobre Epstein, incluso material que no poseía, como la tan comentada lista de contactos y cómplices que la ahora exsecretaria de Justicia Pam Bondi afirmó tener en su escritorio lista para ser publicada a principios del año pasado. Dicha lista nunca se ha publicado y el Departamento de Justicia no ha presentado cargos contra nadie más allá de Epstein y su cómplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Bondi fue destituida por el presidente Donald Trump a principios de este año, en parte debido a su continua mala gestión del caso Epstein.

El Inspector General del Departamento de Justicia determinó previamente que, tras una investigación, Epstein se suicidó en una celda en 2019. Maxwell, su socia comercial de larga data, cumple una condena de 20 años por su participación en la conspiración con Epstein para conseguir menores para que él abusara sexualmente de ellos.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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