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Trump afirma que el ataque iraní en el estrecho de Ormuz es una “violación imprudente” del acuerdo

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Published 10:07 AM

Por Kevin Liptak, CNN

El presidente Donald Trump calificó el ataque iraní contra un buque en el estrecho de Ormuz como una “violación imprudente” del acuerdo para poner fin a la guerra con Teherán, pero dio pocas señales de que el incidente provocara la reanudación de las hostilidades.

“La República Islámica de Irán disparó al menos cuatro drones de ataque unidireccional contra buques que transitaban el estrecho de Ormuz. Uno de los drones impactó de lleno en la cubierta superior de un gran y costoso buque de carga”, escribió en Truth Social al mediodía de este viernes, horas después de conocerse la noticia del ataque.

“Se produjeron daños, pero el buque pudo continuar su viaje”, añadió. “Derribamos otros tres drones. Obviamente, esta es una violación imprudente de nuestro Acuerdo de Alto el Fuego”.

Trump no especificó cómo ni si Estados Unidos respondería al incidente, ocurrido el día anterior.

Este fue el primer incidente de este tipo desde que Estados Unidos e Irán firmaron un memorando de entendimiento para abrir el estrecho e iniciar negociaciones más profundas sobre el programa nuclear iraní.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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