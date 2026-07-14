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Muere atropellada una persona que huía de agentes federales de inmigración en Florida, dicen las autoridades

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Published 2:41 PM

Por Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

Una persona que huía de agentes federales de inmigración en St. Augustine, Florida, la madrugada del martes fue atropellada por un camión tráiler y murió, según la Patrulla de Carreteras de Florida.

El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 6:40 a.m. durante un encuentro con agentes de Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional (HSI, por sus siglas en inglés) y del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés), informó la patrulla de carreteras en un comunicado.

Cuatro ocupantes de un vehículo huyeron y uno cruzó corriendo la Carretera Estatal 16 y “se metió en la trayectoria del camión tráiler”, dijo a CNN el sargento Dylan Bryan.

Aunque el conductor se detuvo e intentó prestar ayuda, la persona murió en el lugar, dijo Bryan.

La patrulla de carreteras está investigando el incidente.

CNN se ha puesto en contacto con el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional para solicitar comentarios.

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