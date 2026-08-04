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Putin y Lula conversaron para fortalecer la relación bilateral

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Published 10:19 AM

Por CNN en Español

El presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, conversó este martes con su homólogo de Brasil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, para abordar el “fortalecimiento de las relaciones bilaterales” y la guerra en Ucrania, según informaron el Kremlin y el Gobierno de Brasil.

Los mandatarios indicaron en la llamada que “se prestará especial atención a la expansión y diversificación del comercio mutuo”, según el comunicado del Gobierno ruso. Por su parte, Brasilia señaló que ambos “reforzaron el carácter estratégico” de las relaciones bilaterales y la “intención de intensificar la cooperación” en temas como energía, ciencia, tecnología y el área naval.

Putin agradeció a Lula “por sus esfuerzos para ayudar a encontrar una solución política y diplomática” a la guerra en Ucrania, añadió el Kremlin. En tanto, Brasil indicó que Lula expresó su decepción por la “incapacidad del Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU” para encontrar una solución a los conflictos.

Según el comunicado, los mandatarios “comparten enfoques similares en muchos temas fundamentales de la agenda global” y acordaron continuar la coordinación en la ONU y otros foros multilaterales. Rusia y Brasil son socios fundadores del bloque BRICS y el país sudamericano ha buscado el apoyo de aliados internacionales ante el aumento de tensiones diplomáticas y comerciales con Estados Unidos.

Lula, que tuvo la iniciativa para la llamada que duró cerca de una hora, también mencionó la votación para la elección de la Secretaría General de la ONU y ratificó el apoyo de Brasil a la candidata chilena, la expresidenta Michelle Bachelet.

La última conversación entre Putin y Lula fue en enero. El presidente de Brasil ha condenado la invasión rusa y reclama conversaciones entre las partes, para lo cual se propuso como mediador.

El domingo, el Partido de los Trabajadores proclamó oficialmente a Lula como candidato para las elecciones de octubre, en las que buscará un nuevo mandato de cuatro años.

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