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El papa León XIV visitará Uruguay, Argentina y Perú en noviembre

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Published 4:20 AM

Por Sol Amaya, CNN en Español

El papa León XIV viajará a América Latina en noviembre. En su recorrido, visitará Uruguay, Argentina y Perú, tras aceptar la invitación de los jefes de Estado y de las autoridades eclesiásticas de esos países. Así lo informó este miércoles el portavoz vaticano, Matteo Bruni.

Según se detalló, el recorrido incluirá las ciudades de Montevideo, Paysandú y Florida, en Uruguay, en donde estará del 6 al 8 de noviembre. Luego irá a Argentina, donde visitará las ciudades de Buenos Aires, Córdoba y Luján entre el 8 y el 11 de noviembre. Por último irá a Perú y visitará Lima, Chiclayo, Cuzco y Pucallpa del 11 al 17 de noviembre.

De esta forma, León XIV visitará 10 ciudades en 12 días.

La última visita papal a Perú fue la de Francisco en 2018; a Uruguay, la de Juan Pablo II en 1988; y a Argentina, también Juan Pablo II en 1987.

León XIV, de 70 años, volverá de esta forma a Perú, donde vivió cerca de 20 años como misionero agustino y posteriormente como obispo de Chiclayo durante ocho años antes de ser llamado por Francisco para ocuparse del dicasterio para los obispos. Tiene la nacionalidad peruana desde 2015.

Desde que comenzó su papado en mayo del año pasado, ha viajado a Turquía y el Líbano en noviembre; a Mónaco en marzo; a Argelia, Camerún, Angola y Guinea Ecuatorial, en abril y a España, en junio. Antes de América Latina, tiene planeado ir a Francia en septiembre.

Noticia en desarrollo

Con información de EFE

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