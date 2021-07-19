Blue Origin ‘ready’ for Tuesday’s space launch near Van Horn

Race to Space

VAN HORN, Texas -- It's all systems "go" for Blue Origin's lift off into space on Tuesday morning. New Shepard's flight director gave his seal of approval.

"My number one responsibility as flight director, is the safe execution of this mission and the safety of my launch crew, which includes our astronauts," said Steve Lanis. "I give my go for launch."

Blue Origin held a a pre-launch mission briefing on Sunday. CEO Bob Smith said, led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, New Shepard has completed 15 flights and has followed a "methodical" approach to launch Bezos, his brother Mark, 82-year-old Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen.

The four astronauts are expected to finished their training Monday, according to Lanis. The astronauts will complete mission rehearsals that consist of five different scenarios and a final exam.

"The training covers nominal, off-nominal, and emergency procedures including zero GC egress and ingress emergency egress and fire response and emergency breathing mask usage," Lanis said.

The rocket's rollout will happen at midnight on Tuesday. Three hours before the launch, engineers will then load the propellant at 4 a.m. The astronauts will make their way into the capsules 45 minutes prior to take off. The capsules will close 24 minutes before lift off, which is scheduled for 7 a.m.

"The launch crew is ready, the vehicle is ready, the crew is ready, and the flight director is ready," Lanis said.

Blue Origin plan on conducting two more launches this year.

