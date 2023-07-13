Next commercial Virgin Galactic flight out of Spaceport America expected in August

SPACEPORT AMERICA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Virgin Galactic announced on Thursday that its next mission flight window will open August 10.

The upcoming mission marks the company's seventh spaceflight out of Spaceport America in southern New Mexico and second commercial spaceflight.

Three private, paying passengers will be aboard. ABC-7 is working to learn who those passengers are.

"The dynamic and inspiring crew onboard will showcase the importance of removing the barriers of entry to human spaceflight," the company teased.

Virgin Galactic is trying to maintain a continuing "regular cadence of spaceflights," according to a spokesperson.

ABC-7 will be there as the spaceflight launches. You can look forward to complete team coverage.