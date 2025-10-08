Blue Origin successfully launches 36th New Shepard flight

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- Blue Origin's 36th New Shepard flight successfully took off from and landed back in the West Texas desert this morning.

Blue Origin launches its New Shepard program from a site outside of Van Horn, Texas.

This morning's launch saw six new astronauts blast into space, spend a few minutes just above the Kármán Line (62 miles above Earth's surface), then land back down.

Today's crew consisted of Jeff Elgin, Aaron Newman, Danna Karagussova, Vitalii Ostrovsky, Will Lewis, and Clint Kelly III.

Thew New Shepard program has now sent 80 individuals into space, with six people flying more than once.

NS-36 crew (L to R): Jeff Elgin, Aaron Newman, Danna Karagussova, Vitalii Ostrovsky, Will Lewis, Clint Kelly III

"Today’s mission is a testament to the relentless spirit of exploration exhibited by this crew," said Phil Joyce, SVP, New Shepard. "We are reminded of the profound effect that seeing Earth from above has on each astronaut. This experience fosters a deeper connection to our planet and drives us to continue working together to push the boundaries of what is possible."