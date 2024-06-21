Operation H.O.P.E. and El Paso Hotel Association offer temporary shelter for Ruidoso evacuees

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- While wildfires in Ruidoso continuing destroying the village, several families are now being displaced and forced to find shelter in surrounding areas.

Operation H.O.P.E. along with the El Paso Hotel Association are now offering temporary lodging for evacuees of the Ruidoso Fire. Hotels will be available at no charge.

Co-founder of Operation Hope, Angel Gomez, told ABC-7 they have already been able to partner with six different hotels to provide rooms to those in need.

If you are in need of a hotel stay after being evacuated from the wildfires, please contact 915-590-0490, for more information.