Ruidoso evacuee fortunate to return to undamaged home

RUIDOSO, NM (KVIA) – "We're home baby," said Mimi Davis to her doggie Leela as she arrived back to her Ruidoso cabin for the first time since being forced to evacuate over a week ago.

The longtime El Paso soccer coach moved to Ruidoso after retiring, and feels fortunate that her home survived the wildfires.

Davis said, "You don't know how heartbreaking that is (to see others lose their homes)."

As she holds her dog tightly, Davis described the harrowing moments she was forced to evacuate, as the wildfires got dangerously close to Ruidoso.

"I was at the center for senior citizens, having lunch with all of us old people, and playing cards, when we got the word that this fire had started," said Davis.

Davis said there was no direct route available to head to El Paso, so she drove towards Roswell, and later to West Texas, until returning to the Ruidoso area.

"My electricity was on and my gas was on, and it was a sight of relief," said Davis as she first opened the door to her cabin in Ruidoso on Monday, "(I thought) 'thank you dear god' for keeping me out of this fire."