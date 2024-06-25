El Paso native’s business suffers because of Ruidoso Wildfires

RUIDOSO, NM (KVIA) -- Downshift Breweries Company is located in the heart of the Village of Ruidoso. One of the owners, James Rupley, is a proud native of El Paso and a graduate of Eastwood High School. His business has remained partially open over the last week to help service first responders and others in this area.

However, when it comes to tourist revenue, the owners have had to tough because, obviously, there are no customers.

"It's really tough," said Rupley as he held back tears while opening up to ABC-7 anchor Paul Cicala, "You're head is like cloudy."

Downshift Brewing Company has lost thousands of dollars without tourists coming into the region for the last week because of the wildfires in the region.

"We've been boots on the ground," said Eddie Gutierrez, a co-owner of the popular bar and eatery.

"You know, we're not new to these wilfires. The McBride Fire a few years ago was quite devstating as well, and we saw how that affected our business, so we're definitely concerned about what's on the horizon," said Gutierrez.

Rupley said that, when it comes to how difficult it's been to see so many homes and businesses in the region becoming charred from the fire.

"(It's) mostly just not having everyone here. We're very worried. Everything is gonna' change no matter what, because, from lodging to just the uncertainty that people may have, some people may not even have a clue that anything has ever happened and they just show up, and the other ones are just gonna' show up and evaluate the situation."