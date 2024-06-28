Skip to Content
Ruidoso Wildfires

All areas of Ruidoso back open after deadly wildfires ravage village

Published 5:09 PM

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Village of Ruidoso says all areas are open as of 4:15 PM today.

All remaining exclusion zones and no entry zones are now lifted and open, according to village officials.

There is still low water pressure to houses in the Upper Canyon neighborhood.

There are also still a strong possibility of flash flooding and landslides, so village officials urge everyone in the area to be vigilant and evacuate immediately if asked.

Emma Hoggard

