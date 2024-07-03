New Mexico DOJ issues cease-and-desist notices to Roswell hotels accused of price gouging Ruidoso wildfire victims

ROSWELL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Justice sent cease-and-desist notices to several Roswell hotels accused of price gouging people who had fled from the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire in Ruidoso.

The DOJ sent notices to The Baymont by Windham, The Clarion Inn, Days Inn, Holiday Inn, and Home2 Suites by Hilton in Roswell, and the La Quinta in Artesia.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez previously announced efforts to address price gouging in and around Lincoln County.

DOJ officials describe the hotels as "potentially engaged in unfair price-gouging, causing harm to those affected by recent wildfires." They add that their office received several complaints of canceled bookings being rebooked at higher prices. Other allegations include blatant upcharging, officials added.

"The notice requests immediate cessation from engaging in business practices that violate the New Mexico Unfair Practices Act which prohibits unconscionable business practices, such as exploiting consumers during an emergency," a DOJ spokesperson explained Wednesday.

The DOJ is asking anyone with a complaint to submit it to the office here.