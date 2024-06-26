NM Attorney General announced efforts to address potential price gouging in and around Lincoln County

RUIDOSO, New Mexico -- Attorney General Raúl Torrez, and Lincoln County Undersheriff Geraldine Martinez announced efforts to address potential price gouging in and around Lincoln County. They announced it would aid those affected by the South Fork and Salt Fires. The announcement happened on Wednesday June 26th at 11:30 a.m. at Lincoln County Planning Department, 109 Kansas City Rd, Ruidoso, NM 88345.

