Ruidoso Wildfires

Ruidoso residents ordered to evacuate due to flash flood warning

Published 2:19 PM

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Officials with the Village of Ruidoso are ordering residents of Cedar Creek, Upper Canyon, Brady Canyon, Paradise Canyon, Hull, and areas near Rio Ruidoso to evacuate due to flash flood warnings.

"Please do not try to protect your property or gather your belongings," the village stated on social media. "Get out and move to higher ground IMMEDIATELY!"

The area is under a flash flood emergency until 4 PM.

An evacuation shelter is now set up at the White Mountain Relief Center at 687 Hull Road.

ABC-7 will provide more information on the situation as it develops. Check back for updates.

Consider donating to help the survivors here.

Emma Hoggard

