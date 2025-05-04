ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Breezy to windy weather in the Borderland, strong to severe t-storms in eastern counties

We are expected to see a slight chance of storms in the Borderland, most of the action will remain in our eastern counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Culberson County is in place until 10 PM tonight. Thunderstorms could produce severe winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

These strong to severe storms' main areas of focus are Southeastern New Mexico and the Permian Basin of Texas.

For the Borderland, we will remain breezy to windy with possible patchy blowing dust. Winds will out of the west and up to 30 miles per hour.

Tomorrow the Borderland will experience another chance for showers and thunderstorms as a low-pressure system rolls through the area. After that, rain chances are expected to decrease.