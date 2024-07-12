Several local bands hosting fundraising concert for those impacted by wildfires and floods in Ruidoso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eight local bands from El Paso are coming together to put on a fundraising benefit concert for Ruidoso residents that have been impacted by recent wildfires and floods. Their goal is to raise $3,000.
The concert is happening Sunday, July 14th, at Club 101 located at 4151 N. Mesa St. in West El Paso. Doors are set to open at 12:30 p.m. The concert starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $10.
There will also be special edition Rock for Ruidoso t-shirts on sale for $25. Quantity is limited.
You are encourage to bring blankets, clothes, and toys for kids to donate.
Here is the lineup for the benefit concert:
- 1 p.m. The Little Lobos
- 1:45 p.m. Ness Daniels
- 2:30 p.m. Funeral Joke
- 3:15 p.m. Jane Like Fire
- 4 p.m. Lazy Crow
- 5 p.m. The Velvets
- 6:15 p.m. Fab4Cezz
- 7:30 p.m. Rewind