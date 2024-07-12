Skip to Content
Ruidoso Wildfires

Several local bands hosting fundraising concert for those impacted by wildfires and floods in Ruidoso

today at 8:22 PM
Published 8:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eight local bands from El Paso are coming together to put on a fundraising benefit concert for Ruidoso residents that have been impacted by recent wildfires and floods. Their goal is to raise $3,000.

The concert is happening Sunday, July 14th, at Club 101 located at 4151 N. Mesa St. in West El Paso. Doors are set to open at 12:30 p.m. The concert starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $10.

There will also be special edition Rock for Ruidoso t-shirts on sale for $25. Quantity is limited.

You are encourage to bring blankets, clothes, and toys for kids to donate.

Here is the lineup for the benefit concert:

  1. 1 p.m. The Little Lobos
  2. 1:45 p.m. Ness Daniels
  3. 2:30 p.m. Funeral Joke
  4. 3:15 p.m. Jane Like Fire
  5. 4 p.m. Lazy Crow
  6. 5 p.m. The Velvets
  7. 6:15 p.m. Fab4Cezz
  8. 7:30 p.m. Rewind
