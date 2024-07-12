Several local bands hosting fundraising concert for those impacted by wildfires and floods in Ruidoso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eight local bands from El Paso are coming together to put on a fundraising benefit concert for Ruidoso residents that have been impacted by recent wildfires and floods. Their goal is to raise $3,000.

The concert is happening Sunday, July 14th, at Club 101 located at 4151 N. Mesa St. in West El Paso. Doors are set to open at 12:30 p.m. The concert starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $10.

There will also be special edition Rock for Ruidoso t-shirts on sale for $25. Quantity is limited.

You are encourage to bring blankets, clothes, and toys for kids to donate.

Here is the lineup for the benefit concert: