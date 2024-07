EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Aerospace company, Boeing, announced they are giving $250,000 from their Boeing Charitable Trust to those affected by recent wildfires in Ruidoso, and those affected by Hurricane Beryl in Houston.

$50,000 will be going towards the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.

The fund will support long-term recovery needs for people, animals, and places affected by the wildfires.