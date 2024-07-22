FBI says man, woman may be linked to six human-caused wildfires in southern New Mexico

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — A wildfire that burned more than 12 square miles (31.08 square kilometers) in southern New Mexico last month was human caused and two people may be to blame, federal authorities said Monday.

The FBI said a man and woman may be linked to a vehicle seen fleeing from at least five other wildfires near the village of Ruidoso over a six-week span.

The names of the couple have not been released because they haven’t been charged, according to authorities.

FBI investigators said there have been 16 wildfires between May 3 to June 18 in the Mescalero Apache Reservation and all are believed to be human-caused.

The lightning-caused South Fork Fire and Salt Fire both started on June 17.

Authorities said the Salt Fire charred more than 12 square miles and was deliberately set.

Together, the Salt and South Fork wildfires charred more than 25000 acres (10117.15 hectares) and it took firefighters weeks to contain the blazes.

Federal investigators determined that all the fires were started within an area of 25 square miles (64.75 square kilometers).

Two people died and over 1,400 structures in Ruidoso were burned in the South Fork Fire.